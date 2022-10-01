As area schools got back to district play this week, plenty of Williamson County and Nashville-area schools found themselves in close battles.
Let's take a look at the scores from week 7.
Franklin Road Academy 39 Christ Presbyterian Academy 38
In what was potentially the game of the weekend, the the FRA Panthers (6-1) held on to win on the road against the CPA Lions (3-4) 39-38.
FRA's Bobby Council scored on a jet sweep in the red zone with 1:51 left in the contest to give the Panthers the lead for good after plenty of back-and-forth scoring. Michael Hassell clinched the win with an interception at the 1:38 mark.
FRA star running back Ty Clark III ran for 12 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries, while CPA star receiver London Humphries caught four touchdown passes.
Page 48 Columbia 13
Page improved to 7-0 on the season on Friday night with an overwhelming second half vs Columbia Central, earning a 48-13.
The Patriots trailed the Lions 13-7 at the halftime break, but Page tightened up, shutting out Columbia to the tune of 41-7 in the second half.
Ethan Cunningham ran in a pair of scores while Colin Hurd tossed two as well. Now, a matchup with fellow unbeaten WillCo squad Nolensville looms next week for Page.
Brentwood Academy 45 Christian Brothers 9
The Brentwood Academy Eagles went to Memphis and easily dispatched of Christian Brothers on Friday night, to improve to 5-2 on the season.
Head coach Cody White earned his 100th career win with the victory that saw the Eagles build up a 28-0 halftime lead.
BA will now play its final three home games in Nashville as they host Cornerstone Christian out of San Antonio, Texas, travel to Ensworth, and face Memphis University School at home.
Lipscomb Academy 58 Davidson Academy 6
The Mustangs jumped out to a 28-0 first quarter lead and never relented. Hank Brown tossed three touchdowns to three different targets in the first quarter (Andy Smith, Nate Spillman, Dyan Wroblewski) and defensive back Caleb Beasley returned a pick-six.
Brown added another score to Junior Sherrill to finished 10-11 with 210 yards and four touchdowns. Sherrill had five catches for 138 yards to go with the touchdown.
The Mustangs (6-0) have won all three games they have played in the state of Tennessee by at least 29 points.
Other Williamson County and Nashville-area scores:
Fairview 30 White House 6
Ensworth 55 Antioch 21
Goodpasture 41 BGA 13
Nashville Christian 36 GCA 0
MBA 35 Pope John Paul II 0
Knoxville Catholic 43 Father Ryan 42
Cane Ridge 35 Smyrna 14
Overton 33 McGavock 22
Pearl Cohn 77 Glencliff 0
East Nashville 52 Green Hill 21
Oakland 53 Blackman 18
Beech 38 West Creek 0
Dickson County 34 LaVergne 28
Wilson Central 31 White County 28
DCA 47 Clarksville Academy 6
Clarksville 56 Hendersonville 36
Gallatin 42 Rossview 7
Cheatham County 19 White House-Heritage 16
Hillsboro 49 Hunters Lane 7
Greenbrier 20 Montgomery Central 7
Friendship Christian 49 Webb 7
Lebanon 38 Shelbyville 9
Portland 28 Kenwood 14
Tullahoma 42 Hillwood 10
Riverdale 21 Siegel 7 (Thursday)
Mount Juliet 33 Station Camp 22 (Thursday)
Stewarts Creek 42 Rockvale 7 (Thursday)
