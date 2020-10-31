Below are football updates for Williamson County through the last week of the regular season.
Franklin 43, Dickson Co. 26
The Admirals rattled off 28 points in the second quarter Friday night to take down Dickson Co. on the road to cement Region 6-6A's fourth seed.
Admirals QB Connor Beavon had 306 yards and 2 touchdowns, while running back Bryce Sparks rushed for 151 yards and a score.
Carson Repass hauled in 159 yards on eight catches and a touchdown, while Carson Garner had 81 yards and a score as well.
Next Friday, Franklin will face Smyrna in the first round of the 6A playoffs on the road.
Brentwood Academy 21, Baylor 20
A Tayler Montiel scramble for a touchdown with 5:53 to go in the fourth got the Brentwood Academy Eagles a perfect regular season.
The team won on the road at Baylor Friday night to earn a 10-0 record going into the playoffs.
Deuce Scott had the two other BA touchdowns and 96 on the ground, while QB Montiel threw for 205 yards, 91 of those to wideout Amir Annoor.
The Eagles' playoff field is yet to be determined but they'll have a bye week next week before starting on Nov. 13 at home.
Nolensville 35, Marshall Co. 28
Samson Johnson rushed for three touchdowns and Ryder Galardi threw him a fourth and rushed for one himself in a comeback win over Marshall Co. Friday night at home.
The team now earns the two seed in the region and will play Livingston Academy at home next week to open the 4A playoffs.
Stewart Co. 27, Fairview 26
The Yellowjackets lost their first region game since 2015 to Stewart Co. Friday night, capping a 24-game win streak.
The team will now face East Nashville as the two seed in the 3A playoffs.
Grace Baptist 34, Grace Christian Academy 30
The Lions (4-6) will now head to Trinity Christian to open the playoffs in D-II A next Friday.
