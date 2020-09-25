The sixth week of the Williamson County football season is behind us, and we've got select results to share with you from your favorite WillCo teams.
Grace Christian Academy 45, Webb School 12
The GCA Lions are at 4-2 with four games to go, cementing 2020 as one of the school's best seasons in its football history.
Red-hot running back Blake Barton posted up another multi-score game with 180 yards on the ground and three touchdowns.
Nick Driskill (five catches for 76 yards) and Maddux Lambert (five catches for 74 yards) each hauled in touchdowns from quarterback Ashton Kelley (15/25 for 167 yards and two TDs) on the night.
The Lions will face a 3-2 Friendship Christian at home next Friday with the playoffs squarely in sight.
Summit 42, Clarksville Northwest 0
The Spartans blanketed hosting Northwest 35-0 in the first quarter and never looked back in a road victory for the team.
QB Destin Wade (52-yard TD run), Brady Pierce (17-yard TD run), Tre Hunter (8-yard TD run), Zac Switzer (32-yard punt return TD) and Konata Werts (pick six) all got to the end zone in the game's first stanza.
Jakalean Cotton scored the team's last touchdown midway through the second, but by then, the book was shut. The teams played out the last two quarters rather uneventfully and Summit earned the win.
Summit (4-1) will head to Page next Friday for a region contest.
Page 36, Giles Co. 10
The Patriots got back in the win column in a lopsided home victory over Giles Co.
The team hosts a fierce region foe in Summit outfit next Friday at home.
Father Ryan 56, Green Hill 0
The Irish bounced back in stellar fashion at Green Hill Friday night.
The team will host Ensworth next Friday night.
Columbia Central 28 Nolensville 14
The Knights fell to 3-2 Friday night on the road at Columbia Central, snapping a three-game win streak.
The team was down 28-7 before half and struggled to get back into it in the second.
The team will face Tullahoma on the road next Friday with a hope of turning things around.
NHS Assistant Principal Bryant Gunter mentioned on Twitter injuries played a part in the team's struggles Friday night.
Shelbyville Central 44, Centennial 28
The Cougars dropped a non-region contest at Shelbyville Central Friday night.
The 2-4 outfit will next head to Franklin Friday night for the annual Battle of Franklin against the Admirals.
