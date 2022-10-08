Before a much-needed bye week next week, the area schools played some big matchups on Thursday and Friday night with some surprising results.
Let's take a look at the scores from week 8.
Independence 26 Summit 21
Independence (4-4) rallied from a 21-10 halftime deficit with a 16-0 third quarter run to defeat Summit (1-7) at home Friday night.
Brooks Sapone found Steele Katina for a 17-yard touchdown that was ultimately the game-winner with 3:38 left in the third quarter. Sapone was 20-39 for for 279 yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions.
Running back Tre' Hartwell gained 109 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Daniel Morales caught nine passes for 153 yards, while Katina had four for 75 and the score. Morales also had an interception on defense, while Luke McNeilly had two.
Montgomery Bell Academy 35 Ensworth 17
MBA (8-0) took down another strong team with relative ease on Friday night as they dispatched Ensworth (5-2) 35-17 on the road.
The Tigers kept things within striking distance, trailing just 14-10 at the half and 21-17 after three, but the Big Red broke things open in the fourth with a 14-0 closing period.
MBA quarterback Marcel Reed finished 12-22 for 108 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions and added 67 yards and a score on 14 carries on the ground. Running back Johnothan Moore carried the ball 15 times for 129 yards and two scores.
Ensworth signal caller Levi Moore was 19-34 for 199 yards with one touchdown and one pick. He also ran for 83 yards and a score on 12 carries.
Lipscomb Academy 42 Knoxville Catholic 0
Lipscomb Academy (7-0) continued their reign atop the state by dominating the 18th-ranked team in Tennessee, Knoxville Catholic, 42-0, including a 28-0 first quarter.
Quarterback Hank Brown went 17-27 for 318 yards, four touchdowns, and one pick. Drew Patterson had 79 yards and two scores on 11 carries. Micah Burton caught four passes for 103 yards and a touchdown, while Dillon Lorick had five catches for 90 yards and two scores.
Franklin Road Academy 55 Stratford 18
Star running back Ty Clark had another big outing with three first quarter touchdowns, and FRA (7-1) led 41-0 at the half.
Quarterback Logan Kinnard and wide receiver Jack McGuire each added two scores of their own as FRA dominated Stratford.
The Panthers have only lost to top-ranked Lipscomb Academy on the year and have a pair of winnable games against Goodpasture and BGA left in the regular season.
Other Williamson County and Nashville-area scores:
Brentwood Academy 47 Cornerstone Christian (Texas) 7
Fairview 56 Camden Central 0
Northeast 62 Father Ryan 55
Clarksville Academy 27 GCA 22
Nashville Christian 49 Northwest 19
Cane Ridge 21 Overton 12
East Nashville 43 Maplewood 8
McGavock 48 Antioch 20
Hillwood 50 Glencliff 9
Pearl-Cohn 35 Marshall County 23
Davidson Academy 49 Northpoint Christian 20
Wilson Central 39 Station Camp 30
Lebanon 27 Mount Juliet 6
Green Hill 35 Hunters Lane 0
Springfield 39 Beech 38
White County 35 Hillsboro 21
Hendersonville 40 Shelbyville 34
Creek Wood 30 Greenbrier 6
Waverly Central 48 White House-Heritage 13
Watertown 26 Kingston 0
Sycamore 17 Cheatham County 14
