The TSSAA state playoffs kicked off on Friday night with teams from across Williamson County and the Nashville-area suiting up for a potential run at a state championship trophy.
Let's take a look at the scores from the first round of the state playoffs.
Nolensville 41 Wilson Central 3
Nolensville (11-0) remained unbeaten with a dominant win over Wilson Central (4-7) at home on Friday night. The Knights led 20-3 at halftime and then added three more second-half touchdowns to secure advancement to the second round where they will host White County next Friday.
Running back Samson Johnson was a touchdown-scoring machine, crossing the goal line three times on just seven carries. Zion Tamaska also ran in a 48-yard score, finishing with 99 yards on four carries.
Quarterback Coby Walton once again had an efficient outing, completing 16 of 22 passes for 249 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. Dylan Northcutt and Chance Fitzgerald each caught a score as a part of five total catches apiece for 81 and 66 yards, respectively.
Fairview 47 Maplewood 6
Fairview (8-3) also put in a controlling performance on Friday night at home, dismantling Maplewood (3-8) to advance to the second round. Next week, they will travel to Smith County.
The Yellow Jackets led 35-0 at halftime and cruised to a 47-6 win, only allowing a Maplewood score late in garbage time.
CPA 27 Boyd Buchanan 16
The Lions (6-5) advanced to the Division II-AA quarterfinals with a win at home against Boyd Buchanan (7-4). CPA will travel to Lausanne next Friday.
Running back Asher Keck had another big outing, rushing for over 200 yards and scoring a 62-yard touchdown on the CPA's play from scrimmage.
Quarterback Branden Streeter tossed three touchdowns, two to Vanderbilt commit London Humphreys and one to Coastal Carolina signee Bo Burklow.
Houston 27 Independence 0
Independence ran into a buzzsaw Houston (9-2) squad on the road Friday night, getting shut out by the Mustangs in their first-round matchup.
The Eagles end the season 5-6.
Bartlett 46 Centennial 28
In a battle of 8-2 squads, Bartlett came out on top at home on Friday night to end Centennial's season after the Cougars won six of their last seven regular-season matchups to earn the fourth seed in Region 7.
Centennial trailed 21-7 at the half, but a third-quarter touchdown from running back Taner Lee put the Cougars back in striking distance at 21-14. But it was as close as they would get in their effort to stay alive in the playoffs.
Other Williamson County and Nashville-area scores:
Class 1A:
Dresden 45 Eagleville 14
Class 3A:
East Nashville 14 White House 10
Waverly 52 Stratford 14
Class 4A:
Pearl-Cohn 38 Jackson South Side 0
Lexington 40 Greenbrier 6
Class 5A:
Mt. Juliet 43 Lincoln County 6
Class 6A:
Coffee County 28 Stewarts Creek 21
Blackman 49 Cookeville 28
Lebanon 41 Riverdale 34 - 2 OT
Oakland 65 Shelbyville 0
Beech 49 McGavock 22
Smyrna 27 Hendersonville 3
Clarksville 47 Overton 14
Cane Ridge 48 Gallatin 0
Division I-A:
DCA 48 Fayette Academy 13
MTCS 45 Tipton-Rosemark 14
Division II-AA:
Chattanooga Christian 27 Goodpasture 7
FRA 49 Knoxville Grace 27
Davidson County 29 Northpoint Christian 14
Division II-AAA:
MUS 17 Father Ryan 10
Pope Prep 35 Briarcrest 13
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.