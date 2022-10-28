The final weekend of the regular season is in the books. Playoff berths and seeds were on the line throughout Williamson County.
Let's take a look at the scores from week 11.
Nolensville 21 Franklin County 7
Nolensville finished off an unbeaten regular season on Friday night to finish 10-0 and earn the top seed in Class 5A Region 6 and a home matchup vs Wilson Central in the first round of the state playoffs.
Franklin County led 7-6 in the fourth quarter, but a pair Knight touchdown runs from Samson Johnson and Zion Tamaska clinched the win for Nolensville. Johnson carried the ball 16 times for 121 yards, while Tamaska had 59 yards on 10 carries.
It was a tough passing night for Nolensville as quarterback Coby Walton finished 7-25 for 39 yards with zero touchdowns and two interceptions.
Page 38 Lincoln County 3
The Patriots (8-2) rode a 38-point first half to a dominant win over Lincoln County to lock up the number two seed in Class 5A Region 6.
Quarterback Collin Hurd was a perfect 6-6 for 192 yards and two touchdowns, one to Ethan Lisman (two catches, 96 yards) and one to Boyce Smith (two catches, 67 yards.
Now, Page will plat at home during the playoffs next week against Green Hill.
CPA 41 Davidson Academy 0
The Lions (5-5) jumped out to an early 14-0 lead and added two scores in each of the two subsequent quarters to clinch the third seed in the Division II-AA middle region and a home game vs Boyd Buchanan in the playoffs.
CPA did most of its damage on the ground, piling up 173 yards on 23 carries with four different rushers scoring a touchdown.
The defense forced its second shutout of the season (alongside a 28-0 win over BGA in week three) to earn the crucial district win.
Lipscomb Academy 70 BGA 0
The Mustangs (10-0) finished with its first unbeaten season since 1994 with a dominant win over Battle Ground Academy (1-9).
The two teams were already locked into the first and sixth seeds in the Division II-AA middle region, respectively, but that didn't stop Lipscomb Academy from bringing its A-game.
Liberty commit Hank Brown went 13-17 for 255 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Drew Patterson added three rushing touchdowns and 88 yards on just eight carries. Junior Sherrill caught four passes for 90 yards and two scores.
Other Williamson County and Nashville-area scores:
Summit 34 Franklin 21
Ensworth 42 Briarcrest 28
Waverly 33 Fairview 22
Columbia 23 Spring Hill 14
Columbia Academy 14 GCA 0
FRA 45 Goodpasture 21
Baylor 38 Father Ryan 21
Nashville Christian 42 DCA 7
MBA 56 Knoxville Catholic 24
Cane Ridge 42 Maplewood 0
Mount Juliet 26 Green Hill 19
Pearl-Cohn 43 Montgomery Central 2
Clarksville 28 Gallatin 7
McCallie 47 Pope Prep 21
Smyrna 31 Overton 20
Station Camo 38 Hunters Lane 0
Wilson Central 45 Hillsboro 14
Smith County 15 East Nashville 14
McGavock 19 LaVergne 14
Riverdale 33 Stewarts Creek 14
Oakland 49 Rockvale 7
Blackman 26 Siegel 14
Marshall County 28 Greenbrier 7
Beech 37 Rossview 7
Tullahoma 49 Glencliff 0
White House 30 White House-Heritage 0
West Creek 30 Hendersonville 21
Lebanon 28 Warren County 7
Cheatham County 29 Stewart County 9
Dickson County 34 Antioch 6 (Thursday)
East Robertson 41 Whites Creek 0 (Thursday)
Friendship Christian 28 MTCS 14 (Thursday)
