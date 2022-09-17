Another week of Williamson County and Nashville-area football is in the books. Some teams remained undefeated, while others dropped important games.
Let's take a look at the scores from week 5.
Lipscomb Academy 41 Franklin Road Academy 12
In one of the biggest private school matchups of the night, Lipscomb Academy built up a 20-3 lead over FRA and cruised from that point onward to a dominant win.
Quarterback Hank Brown and wide receiver Junior Sherrill put on a show for the audience. The pair hooked up for six touchdowns. Brown finished 12-17 for 257 yards and no interceptions, while Sherrill caught nine of those completions for 239 yards.
On defense, Bryan Longwell led the way with nine-and-a-half tackles, including two for a loss, and one sack as the Mustangs held the extremely prolific Ty Clark III to just 74 yards on 18 carries.
Nolensville 44 Columbia Central 7
The senior offensive stars once again showed out early and often for Nolensville as the Knights won big enough that the second and third teams played for most of the second half.
Quarterback Coby Walton finished 15-20 for 250 yards, four touchdowns, and zero picks. Zion Tamaska ran for 114 yards on 13 carries and scored one touchdown, and Chance Fitzgerald caught six passes for 121 yards and two scores.
Page 36 Franklin County 14
Franklin County kept things within striking distance through three quarters, but the Patriots shut things down in the fourth with a pair of touchdowns and no points allowed.
Quarterback Colin Hurd finished 13-18 with 192 yards passing, 34 yards rushing, three totals touchdowns, and two interceptions. Boyce Smith caught nine passes for 89 yards and a score, while Knight Wilson and Eric Hazzard each came up with important picks on defense.
Brentwood Academy 44 St. Benedict 7
For the third week in a row, Brentwood Academy dominated their opponents to the tune of only giving up a late touchdown.
This week, the Eagles jumped out to a 37-0 halftime lead to improve to 4-1 on the season. Next week, however, will truly put BA to the test as they host MBA who has looked like arguably the best team in the area so far this season.
CPA 35 Goodpasture 14
The Lions built up a 28-0 lead in the first half, and held on for a 35-14 win on the road at Goodpasture despite two touchdowns and an onside kick recovery from the Cougars in the second half.
CPA is now 3-2 on the year with a 2-0 record in district games. After playing four straight road games, the Lions will be at home for the final five games of the regular season, starting with Cane Ridge next week.
Other Williamson County and Nashville-area scores:
MBA 45 Father Ryan 7
Ensworth 27 Memphis University School 17
GCA 46 MJCA 7 (Thursday)
Davidson Academy 38 BGA 7
Lincoln County 35 Spring Hill 27
Franklin Christian Academy 56 Lighthouse Christian 6
Cane Ridge 27 LaVergne 13
Wilson Central 35 Hunters Lane 6
Maplewood 30 Stratford 0
DCA 42 Columbia Academy 7
Pearl Cohn 55 Lawrence County 7
Marshall County 45 Hillwood 7
Smyrna 34 Antioch 6
Green Hill 17 Hillsboro 7
Baylo 42 Pope John Paul II 7
Nashville Christian 49 Clarksville Academy 8
Hendersonville 22 Gallatin 6
McGavock 31 Dickson County 14
Oakland 42 Siegel 0
Blackman 35 Stewarts Creek 28
Montgomery Central 42 Glencliff 8
Rockvale 20 Riverdale 7
Springfield 43 Kenwood 6
Beech 38 Clarksville 7
