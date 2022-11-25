The Page Patriots are headed back to the Class 5A state championship game after winning 27-24 at Henry County on Friday night in Paris, Tennessee.
It was the second consecutive year that Page (12-2) defeated Henry County (11-3) in the state semifinals after winning 56-52 at home last season.
Quarterback Collin Hurd and the Patriots receivers put on a passing clinic in west Tennessee. Hurd finished 20 of 28 for 360 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Running back Caden Walker also had a productive night on the ground. Walker carried the ball 22 times for 107 yards and a score.
Henry County got on the board first when quarterback Ryan Damron found Hudson Cepparulo for a 52-yard touchdown just three minutes into the game. Page responded with a 14-yard touchdown with 2:12 left in the first quarter to tie the game at 7-7.
Hurd and Power linked up for their first end zone trip, a 23-yarder, to take a 14-7 lead with 5:46 left in the half. Henry County connected on a 32-yard field goal with 28 seconds remaining to cut the Patriots lead to 14-10 heading into the break.
Henry County pulled back ahead at the 7:51 mark of the third quarter as Damron completed another touchdown pass to Cepparulo for 23 yards.
Hurd and Boyce Smith responded with a 28-yard score just over a minute later to re-take the lead, 21-17. They would remain in the lead for the rest of the night.
Power and Smith connected on their second score to build Page's lead to 10 on a 16-yard touchdown just 18 seconds into the fourth quarter.
Henry County's Damron ran in a one-yard touchdown with 2:09 left in the game to cut the deficit to three points, but Page was able to hang on to the win.
The Patriots will now get the chance to complete the mission they set out on last season. In the 2021 Class 5A state championship game, Page lost to Powell 42-34.
This season, they will try to earn the program's first-ever state title on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. EST in Finley Stadium in Chattanooga against 14-0 Knoxville West, who took down Powell 28-21 in the other Class 5A state semifinal.
Other Nashville-area scores:
All times Eastern and all state championship games take place at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga.
Class 3A:
East Nashville 41 Covington 15
The Eagles will face Alcoa in the 3A championship on Friday at 11 a.m.
Class 4A:
Pearl-Cohn 53 Haywood 47
The Firebirds will take on Anderson County on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. in the 4A championship.
Class 6A:
Oakland 38 Maryville 15
Beech 50 Bartlett 39
Beech and Oakland will face off in the 6A championship on Saturday at 7 p.m.
