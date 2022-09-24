Another week of Williamson County and Nashville-area football is in the books. Several team held homecoming festivities and lots of non-district matchups took place.
Let's take a look at the scores from week 6.
Page 45 Giles County 28
The Patriots remained unbeaten with their sixth straight win on Friday night against Giles County despite a slow second half.
Page jumped out to a 35-7 lead at the break, but were outscored 21-10 in the second half by Giles County. Page held onto the win thanks in major part to running back Ethan Cunningham, who finished with 158 yards and three touchdowns on the ground and 92 yards and a score receiving. In total, the junior had 250 yards on 25 touches.
Ensworth 66 St. Benedict at Auburndale 7
Ensworth extended their winning streak to four games with a dominant performance against winless St. Benedict out of Cordova in west Tennessee.
The Tigers (5-1) 366 yards of total offense, 274 of which came on the ground, including rushing touchdowns from Mark Smith, Martez Cooksey, and a pair from Hayden Caldwell. Quarterback Levi Moore finished 11-15 for 92 yards and three touchdowns, two of which went to Shamar Porter.
Brentwood 42 Hillsboro 7 (Thursday)
Brentwood (4-2) rode five turnovers and three scores from running back Homzi Nassar to a blowout non-region win at Hillsboro on Thursday. Nassar finished with 74 yards on 12 carries to go along with the three touchdowns.
Three of the Bruins five turnovers resulted in touchdowns. Will Adcock and Tucker Weber ran back consecutive interceptions in the second quarter to build the Bruins lead to 21-0 at halftime, while Kyler Green forced a fumble that Johnny Silvestri recovered and returned to the end zone.
Fairview 41 White House-Heritage 7 (Thursday)
Fairview jumped out on White House-Heritage early and never looked back, totaling almost 650 yards of offense to improve to 4-2.
Layden Grant piled up 146 yard and two touchdowns on just nine carries, while Crawford Claxton combined for 221 rushing and receiving yards on just eight touches and scored three total touchdowns (two through the air, one on the ground).
Centennial 24 Dickson County 0
The Cougars head into next week's Battle of Franklin with a 5-1 record and having shut out Dickson County on the road in a non-district matchup on Friday night.
Although Dickson County was winless, a road shutout victory is tough against any opponent.
Other Williamson County and Nashville-area scores:
Cane Ridge 31 CPA 28
FRA 42 St. George's 14
Pope John Paul 34 BGA 27
Beech 22 Summit 7 (Thursday)
GCA 37 Webb 7
McGavock 35 Franklin 14
Bowling Green (Ky.) 46 Father Ryan 45
Coffee County 42 Spring Hill 7
Hunters Lane 31 Stratford 14
Nashville Christian 59 Davidson Academy 51
Overton 46 Northwest 13
Greenbrier 47 Hillwood 2
Stewarts Creek 38 LaVergne 0
Pearl Cohn 45 Tullahoma 0
Silverdale Academy 37 DCA 7
Friendship Christian 55 Maplewood 8
Smyrna 15 Riverdale 5
Mount Juliet 31 Wilson Central 3
Station Camp 34 West Creek 13
Goodpasture 29 Liberty Creek 0
Kenwood 27 Shelbyville 24
Lebanon 38 Lincoln County 0
Lawrence County 44 Glencliff 0
Gallatin 58 Cookeville 29
White County 21 Green Hill 20
Whites Creek 18 Cheatham County 14
