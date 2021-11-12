With the second round of the TSSAA playoffs behind us, let's check in to see how a few Williamson County football teams fared.
Ravenwood 33, Collierville 22
Raptors quarterback Chris Parson scored three touchdowns on the night as Ravenwood won on the road at an 11-0 Collierville Friday night to make it to the quarterfinals of the Class 6A playoffs.
The team will get a rematch with Summit in Spring Hill next Friday for a spot in the semis.
Lipscomb Academy 56, Silverdale 7
The Lipscomb Academy football steamroll continued Friday night as the Mustangs walloped Silverdale in the second round.
Mr. Football D-II AA semifinalist Alex Broome amassed 138 yards on the ground and three touchdowns, while Junior Sherrill received 69 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 58 yards.
The Mustangs will host Davidson Academy next Friday in the semifinals ahead of a likely state berth.
CPA 42, CAK 7
Lausanne 35, Battle Ground Academy 28
A strong night from QB Brett Brown (252 yards, three touchdowns) and receiver Daniel Morra (117 yards, two touchdowns) wasn't enough for the Wildcats to upset Lausanne on the road on the D-II AA playoffs.
Mr. Football semifinalist Sean Williams caught 81 yards and a score to go along with 36 yards on the ground. Miller Barnett rushed for a touchdown and led the team in ground yards with 53.
McCallie 42, Father Ryan 35
