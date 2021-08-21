The first week of the 2021 Williamson County football season is in the books, with some wins, losses and big plays to mark the opening kickoff.
Below are select scores and stats from the night's games.
Blackman 38, Brentwood 35
Some costly mistakes late kept Brentwood from riding an unanswered 19-point streak to victory on the road at Blackman Friday night.
Coach Clint Finch started his tenure as Bruins head coach for this game, replacing longtime coach Ron Crawford.
Running back Scott Collins led the Bruins on the ground with a fierce 247 yards and four touchdowns, while new QB Davis White went 15/26 and 122 yards with a score.
Brentwood (0-1) has its home opener vs. Father Ryan next week.
Summit 50, Henry Co. 13
Summit quarterback phenom and Kentucky commit Destin Wade made good use of his legs Friday night, rushing for 265 yards and four touchdowns in the Spartans' road win at Henry County.
Three of his scoring runs were from far distances (98 yards, 80 yards, 75 yards).
Summit went ahead 29-6 at halftime and never looked back.
Spartan Brady Pierce rushed a score in and caught a touchdown pass from Wade in the win.
Summit (1-0) has a short trip next week with a trip to Spring Hill.
Brentwood Academy 35, Florence (AL) 18
BA got an out-of-state win to start the year Friday.
The Eagles defeated Florence High School in Alabama, with Deuce Scott, Kaleb Lyons, DJ Senter and Richard Griffin all getting into the end zone on the ground.
QB Landon Wells found Ian Scott for a 25-yard score right before half.
The team will head to CPA next week in what's sure to be the marquee event of Week 2 in Williamson County.
Lipscomb Academy 76, Greater Atlanta Christian 7
There's not much to say about Lipscomb Academy's drubbing of Georgia visitor GAC.
The Mustangs went ahead 62-7 at half and ran out the clock in the second.
QB Luther Richesson threw two touchdowns and rushed one in, while Boston College commit and RB Alex Broome hauled in one of Richesson's TD passes and rushed one in.
LA (1-0) will host Independence next week.
Riverdale 37, Franklin 0
The Franklin Admirals had a rough night on the road to start out the new year.
The team came up scoreless at Riverdale in Alex Melton's first game as Franklin's head coach.
Admirals QB Jake Dunn rushed for 28 yards in the game.
Franklin (0-1) will look to shake off Friday's loss in their home opener next week against Page.
Centennial 40, Overton 0
Centennial got the year started off in style.
The team shutout Overton at home Friday, with senior RB Josh Forsee rushing for four touchdowns in the victory.
The Cougars (1-0) will head to Lincoln County next week.
Nashville Christian 45, Franklin Road Academy 21
In surely the week's strangest stat, FRA managed two 90-yard kickoff returns from Ty Clark III and Jeffery Vercher in a road loss to Nashville Christian.
Vercher had 83 yards on the night rushing and another score in the second half. He also led the team in tackles with 4.
FRA (0-1) will have to adopt a road warrior mentality with a trip to Silverdale waiting next week.
Father Ryan 35, East Nashville 6
Grace Christian Academy 45, Humboldt 24
Greenville (KY) 55, Spring Hill 32
