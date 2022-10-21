The return from the bye week saw some exciting and surprising results across Williamson County.
Let's take a look at the scores from week 10.
FRA 42 BGA 7
Franklin Road Academy improved to 8-1 overall and 3-1 in district play with a dominant win over Battle Ground Academy (1-8, 0-4) at home on Friday.
The Panthers were once again led by star running back Ty Clark III who finished with 10 carries for 83 yards and two scores. Bobby Council added two carries for 89 yards and a score. FRA racked up a staggering 310 rushing yards.
In all, BGA was out-gained 414-79 by FRA despite committing zero turnovers and having the ball for nearly 10 minutes longer than the Panthers.
Pope John Paul 38 Ravenwood 36
With both teams' star quarterbacks out with injuries - Pope's Kenny Minchey, a Pitt commit, and Ravenwood's Chris Parson, a Mississippi State commit - these offenses still showed up for a shootout.
The Raptors trailed 24-19 at the half, and kept the score within single digits, but could never take the lead. After a touchdown with two minutes left cut the Pope Prep lead to 38-36, Ravenwood did not recover their onside kick and the Knights ran out the clock.
Luckily for Ravenwood (5-4) it was a non-district outing, so the Raptors will have a chance to finish 4-1 in district play if they can win on the road at Independence in the regular season finale.
Summit 48 Shelbyville 0
The Spartans (2-7) earned their first win since August in dominant fashion, shutting out Shelbyville 48-0.
Summit score two touchdowns in each of the first three quarters and added one in the forth to cap off the victory. They out-gained the Golden Eagles 410-93, with 381 coming on the ground.
Dominick Hollis led the way with a massive 13-carry, 262-yard, three-touchdown performance.
Centennial 34 LaVergne 19
The Cougars improved to 8-1 with a non-district win over LaVergne Friday night.
Centennial trailed 6-3 early, but would take a 13-12 lead into the half and expand that to 20-12 in their first drive out of the break.
It was all Cougars from then on. Centennial will close out the regular season on the road at Brentwood in what will be a crucial district game in terms of playoff seeding as both squads enter the matchup 3-1 in district play.
Other Williamson County and Nashville-area scores:
MBA 42 Baylor 34
Beech 27 Brentwood 6
Fairview 39 Sycamore 3
Mt. Pleasant 24 Spring Hill 0
DCA 38 GCA 7
Riverdale 30 East Nashville 12
Mount Juliet 53 Hillsboro 24
Nashville Christian 43 MJCA 12
Lebanon 14 Gallatin 9
Cane Ridge 41 Dickson County 0
White County 46 Hunters Lane 13
Green Hill 28 Station Camp 14
Davidson Academy 47 Stratford 3
Clarksville 40 Maplewood
Smyrna 42 McGavock 14 (Thursday)
Overton 46 Antioch 0
Goodpasture 24 DeKalb County 17
Oakland 69 Liberty Creek 0
Siegel 26 Lincoln County 6
Lawrence County 49 Hillwood 14
Blackman 47 Cookeville 21
Eagleville 25 Collinwood 6
Coffee County 35 Rockvale 14
Creek Wood 49 Glencliff 6
Greenbrier 20 Tullahoma 3
Waverly 42 Cheatham 14
Stewarts Creek 56 Wilson Central 14
Hendersonville 35 Rossview 14
