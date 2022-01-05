Jackson Sirmon is heading for a family reunion at his next college stop.
The former Brentwood Academy linebacker transferred out of Washington recently and has landed at the University of California, where his father, Peter Sirmon, is the defensive coordinator, inside linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator.
The younger Sirmon tallied 91 tackes in his sophomore campaign with the Huskies this past season at inside linebacker.
The elder Sirmon is a former Tennessee Titan and UW assistant coach who has been with Cal since 2018.
Now, he'll get a chance to play for his father and the Golden Bears, who finished 5-7 this season under head coach Justin Wilcox.
The younger Sirmon won state titles with BA football when he was a junior and senior.
