Former Brentwood Academy quarterback Jeremiah Oatsvall won't be going too far from Austin Peay for his next college stop.
After sharing that he'd intend to transfer from the Govs, the QB has picked Memphis for his landing spot for his redshirt senior season.
"I appreciate the people and programs that I have spoken with over the past couple of weeks after entering the transfer portal," Oatsvall said in a Twitter message. "After praying and reflecting on my future goals, I will be starting graduate school and playing football for the University of Memphis.
"I want to thank Coach [Ryan] Silverfield and staff for the opportunity to be a Tiger. I am ready to get to work! Go Tigers Go!"
Oatsvall and the Govs went 0-3 this year in a non-conference schedule with the OVC punting football to the spring. Oatsvall threw for 479 yards in those contests as APSU's starting quarterback.
The Govs saw its former head coach Mark Hudspeth leave the program this summer after a banner 2019 season, which could've contributed to Oatsvall's decision to move on.
In Memphis, the Tigers are 4-2 under first-year head coach Silverfield, with incumbent QB Brady White a redshirt senior. Oatsvall should compete for the Tigers' signal caller spot in 2021.
