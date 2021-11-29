For his remaining year of eligibility, Vanderbilt senior wide receiver Cam Johnson will be playing for a new team.
Johnson is the latest Commodore to enter the NCAA's transfer portal as a graduate transfer.
"I would like to thank my teammates and coaches over the last four years at Vanderbilt University," Johnson shared on social media. "The last four years at Vanderbilt have been some of the best of my life. Being able to stay home and play in a city I call home has been a dream come true, and I will be eternally grateful for that opportunity.
"I have loved every second that I have represented Vanderbilt, and I have made relationships that will last a lifetime. However, I think now is the time for me to leave home and see what is next for my career."
Johnson thanked new coach Clark Lea and the Commodore staff as he bids farewell to the team where he spent the majority of his college career.
"Anchor down always, 7 out," he closed.
The four-star recruit joined his friend and former basketball teammate Darius Garland at Vanderbilt in 2018 out of Brentwood Academy. He was part of BA's football team that won three state titles in a row.
He picked Vandy over teams like LSU, Tennessee, Auburn, Duke, South Carolina, Illinois and Georgia Tech.
This past season, Johnson had 34 catches for 327 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 9.6 yards a reception. His best performance was early in the season against Colorado State, when he hauled in 9 catches for 66 yards and a touchdown.
In four years, Johnson had 124 catches for 1,233 yards and 10 touchdowns in 37 games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.