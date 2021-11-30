Another Williamson County alum is heading into the NCAA's transfer portal.
Former Brentwood receiver Avery Williams, who has spent the last three seasons with the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, will be moving on to a new opportunity, per his Twitter account.
Williams shared his intent to transfer from UTC, where he has been in school since 2019 when he redshirted as a freshman.
A two-star recruit per 247Sports, he also had an offer on the table from Southeast Missouri State before committing to joining the Mocs in February 2019.
Williams only played in one game this past season, hauling in his first and only career pass for 17 yards in a win over Sanford.
The former Bruin joins former CPA linebacker Kane Patterson and former Brentwood Academy wideout Cam Johnson in local products entering the NCAA's transfer portal.
At Brentwood, he was a two-time All-Region football selection and was a TSSAA triple jump state champion in track and field in 2019.
Williams shared highlights of himself on his Twitter page and said others can be viewable via contact on email.
