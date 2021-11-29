After three years with the Clemson Tigers, former Christ Presbyterian Academy linebacker Kane Patterson will be moving on to a new opportunity.
Patterson has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal with two years of eligibility left.
Patterson didn't see the field much in 2021 after recording 23 tackles, a fumble recovery and an interception in 2020 in 138 snaps over 12 games. He's only tallied four tackles this fall in his junior season.
Patterson was ranked as the No. 10 prospect in the class of 2019 by 247Sports composite rankings. He originally committed to Ohio State but later backed out after then-head coach Urban Meyer was suspended for how he handled domestic abuse allegations against one of his assistant coaches. Patterson then chose to attend Clemson.
He also had offers from Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Mississippi, Stanford, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin among others before he committed to Clemson.
247Sports predicts that Patterson will reunite with his brother Langston, a fellow linebacker and three-star commit, at Vanderbilt. Langston Patterson is currently the second-highest rated commit in Vanderbilt's 2022 recruiting class that also features three-star edge rusher Darren Agu and three-star MBA offensive tackle Grayson Morgan.
The elder Patterson helped CPA win a D-II AA title his senior season in 2018 over Battle Ground Academy, and he was the MVP of the game. He, like his younger brother, was a two-way threat at running back and linebacker with the Lions.
Landing Kane would be a huge feather in the cap of first-year Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea, who led the Commodores to a 2-10 record in his first season with the program.
