Brentwood Academy wasn’t without an athletic director for long.
The school announced the hire of former Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Jason Mathews to the position on Monday. He will replace Cody White, who stepped down on Nov. 30 as AD and head football coach but will remain in those roles through June.
"I am beyond excited to step into this position as Brentwood Academy's Athletic Director," Mathews said in a press release. "Athletics has played such an important part of my life and I am honored to follow in a long line of impactful athletic directors at BA. I look forward to continuing their legacy while growing young men and women into followers of Christ."
Brentwood Academy is still searching for a new football coach, a process being spearheaded by headmaster Curt Masters and one that Mathews will assist with.
White had a 103-27 record at Brentwood Academy, leading the Eagles to four straight Division II-AAA state titles from 2015 to 2018 and 10 playoff appearances in 11 seasons. He was also a three-time Tennessee High School Coach of the Year.
Mathews, who’s been with the school since 2009, will shift to his new AD role in June. He’s currently BA’s admissions director and dean of community engagement — a role he will continue to serve in until the end of the school year.
“We are grateful for Jason Mathews’ years of commitment to the mission and ministry of BA through his roles as Admission Director and Community Engagement, and we are privileged for the opportunity to take advantage of his experience and expertise,” Masters said. “Jason is an asset in many ways to Brentwood Academy, and we look forward to seeing the impact of his leadership in our athletic department.”
A third-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 1994, Mathews played 11 seasons in the NFL, including seven with the Titans/Houston Oilers.
He retired in 2005 and became the associate dean for 11th and 12th grade at Montgomery Bell Academy, where he worked with the Big Red football team. Prior to Brentwood Academy, he also spent time at Ensworth, where he taught and coached football.
