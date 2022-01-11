While he wasn't on the field Monday night, former Franklin Road Academy defensive tackle Tymon Mitchell still had a hand in bringing a national title to Athens.
Georgia stood up longtime rival Alabama 33-18 in the NCAA National Championship game, ending a 41-year title drought.
The former three-star prospect is a redshirt sophomore for the Georgia Bulldogs football tea, and saw game action in five contests this season in reserve action.
He recorded six tackles throughout 2021, including two in a homecoming game against Vanderbilt.
Mitchell is a bit lower on the depth chart for now in a stacked defensive line group that features NFL draft prospects like Jordan Davis, Travon Walker and Devonte Wyatt, but he could receive more attention as those guys enter the pro league.
He will return to Georgia this fall for his redshirt junior season.
