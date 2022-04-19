Franklin Road Academy alum Tymon Mitchell will be leaving Athens and heading to a new college football landing spot.
On3 Sports reports that the defensive tackle has entered the transfer portal out of Georgia after his redshirt sophomore season. He had six tackles last fall during the Bulldogs' championship run.
Mitchell was a three-star prospect coming out of FRA, but he fell into the reserve rotation for Georgia behind a generationally talented defensive line that featured 2022 first-round NFL Draft prospects like Travon Walker, Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt.
Mitchell will have a few more years of eligibility once he lands with his new program.
One potential spot could be with Vanderbilt, which recently added Clemson transfer Kane Patterson and has been more aggressive under head coach Clark Lea to retain and return homegrown talent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.