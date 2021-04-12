Former Franklin High School standout offensive lineman Max Wray has entered the NCAA transfer portal after three years with Ohio State.
Wray, who was a four-star prospect in the class of 2018, the No. 3 recruit in the state of Tennessee and the No. 121 overall recruit in the country according to the 247Sports composite rankings, started just one game for the Buckeyes.
He chose Ohio State over offers from Clemson, Georgia, Alabama and several other Power 5 programs.
"My time to play is running out," Wray told The Columbus Dispatch. "I can’t really afford to spend another year waiting for an opportunity to play. Not sure where I’ll go yet but hopefully, I have an idea soon.”
After redshirting during his freshman year in 2018, and with the 2020 season not counting against any NCAA student-athlete’s eligibility, the 6-foot-7 offensive tackle has three years of eligibility left.
Wray played in three games in 2019 and had a start in a 2020 win against Michigan State, but never could crack the starting lineup with Thayer Munford and Nicholas Petit-Frere manning both of the Buckeyes’ tackle spots. Both are expected to return next season, relegating Wray to compete for a backup spot with 16 other scholarship offensive linemen.
The offensive line was one Ohio State’s greatest strengths last season as the Buckeyes ranked eighth in the NCAA in rushing, averaging 256.9 yards per game, and quarterback Justin Fields was sacked just 21 times.
Wray’s brother Jake — a Franklin alum and three-star offensive tackle in the class of 2020 — retired from football in March due to medical issues. He played just one season at the University of Colorado.
