The Franklin Admirals football team (3-4, 1-2) collected their first district win of the season against the Centennial Cougars (2-5, 1-3) on Homecoming night with a 41-20 victory Friday at home.
“This is a great win for Franklin High School and especially these kids,” said Franklin head coach Donnie Webb. “I was proud of their effort from the get-go. We had some ugly moments, but for the most part it was a really good football game.”
“They wore us down and were more physical than us,” said Centennial head coach Matt Kriesky. “This is a huge rivalry for the city of Franklin because they are less than 10 minutes apart. Both teams get up and excited when they play each other.”
Midway in the first quarter, Franklin’s offense drove the ball down the field and got on the board with a 3-yard touchdown run by senior running back Grayson Bruce (34 yards total, two touchdowns) to take a 7-0 lead.
The Admirals' offense continued to gel in the second quarter with an 11-yard touchdown pass from senior Connor Beavon (15/21, 251 yards, 1TD) to senior wide receiver Carson Repass (62 yards on four catches) to extend their margin 14-0.
Later in the second quarter, Centennial’s offense put together a strong drive capped off with an 8-yard rushing touchdown by junior Josh Forsee (93 yards total, 1TD) to cut into the Admirals lead 14-7.
With less than two minutes remaining in the first half, Franklin’s Bruce powered his way to the end zone with a 12-yard touchdown run for his second score of the game.
Franklin led 20-7 at halftime due to a missed extra point on the last scoring drive.
Centennial struck first in the third quarter with a huge momentum building drive, ending in a one yard rushing touchdown by Forsee to cut into the Admirals lead 20-14. This was Forsee’s second rushing touchdown of the game.
“We were able to move the ball well,” said Coach Kriesky “Forsee has been our workhorse for the offense this year.”
With a little under four minutes remaining in the third quarter, Franklin answered back on a drive culminating in a 3-yard run into the end zone by senior running back DJ Durham (62 yards, 2TDs) to extend the Admirals lead 27-13.
The rushing attack for the Admirals continued to shine at the beginning of the fourth quarter when Franklin moved the ball down the field and Durham collected his second rushing touchdown of the game from the 1-yard line to stretch the Franklin lead to 34-13.
“We had some problems blocking them at times, but once we got on them and got our feet where they were supposed to be, DJ and Grayson did a good job of staying in the scheme of the play and reading the blocks,” said Coach Webb. “Both of them do a good job of reading the inside zone.”
With a little over four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Admirals continued to execute the ground game, scoring with a four-yard scamper from Beavon to push the Franklin lead to 41-13.
Centennial was able to tighten the gap with a final tally on a drive resulting in a 6-yard rushing touchdown from junior Devin Reed to make the final score 41-20.
Franklin will have a bye week before taking on Brentwood on Oct. 16, while Centennial is slated to play Page, who was on a halt this week with COVID.
“We are hoping to take this time to heal and rest,” said Coach Webb. “Then after fall break, we can come back and get ready for a very good Brentwood team.”
