After a memorable postseason run, Franklin High School head football coach Donnie Webb has decided to step away from his post.
Webb, considered one of the best defensive minds in the county, confirmed he will be departing the position he's held at FHS since 2012. The Williamson Herald first shared the news on Tuesday.
"My family and I have been in Williamson County coaching and teaching for 17 years," Webb said. "This is exactly what I tell everybody - it's thanks to [former FHS principal] Willie Dickerson, and now Dr. [Shane] Pantall.
"My daughters grew up in Franklin - they were actually born and have grown up in Franklin, and now they're going to graduate from Franklin. So, looking forward to watching them be Admirals."
Webb went 59-43 in his nine-season run with the Admirals, and posted a 28-23 region record competing against some of the best teams regularly in the county.
In his final year, the Admirals went 7-6, scoring an upset road win over Ravenwood in the second round of the 6A playoffs and finally meeting Brentwood again in the quarterfinals to add history to their classic rivalry.
"I think that Ravenwood win this year in the playoffs was as big a win as this school's had, definitely in the nine years that I was here," Webb reflected.
Looking back on his last year on the sideline, he was thankful it happened at all with the pandemic ongoing. He was thankful to the state, governor and to the TSSAA for having high school football in the first place and mentioned how it benefited his players.
"The most special part about it was football in 2020 - [it] was important for all these schools," Webb said. "It was a great senior class; they were a joy to coach every day."
Webb mentioned the specialness of winning a good bunch of his last games as a coach. They also scored a road win at the 5A state title winner Summit in September.
"It was a good run," Webb said.
There is no word yet on who will step into his role atop the Admirals, who are set to move up to the newly designed Class 7A next fall.
Webb said he feels confident that with the student body, Franklin administration and league competition in place, the Admirals will do just fine going forth.
As far as a favorite memory of his nine-year tenure? The Franklin coach mentioned the Ravenwood playoff win since it's fresh on his mind, but also mentioned the outreach from his players since making the announcement.
To Webb, those relationships will forge the memories he'll treasure.
"That's what I'm going to remember," Webb said.
