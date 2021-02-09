Franklin High School is turning to a local, state-winning defensive coordinator as its next head football coach.
Alex Melton, the mastermind behind Summit High School's title-winning defense, has been hired to lead the Admirals after the departure of former coach Donnie Webb.
Williamson County Schools announced the hiring Tuesday morning.
“We are very excited to welcome Coach Melton and begin a new chapter in Franklin Admiral football," Franklin principal Dr. Shane Pantall said in a release.
"Coach Melton is highly respected within the coaching community and we have confidence that he will continue to grow the program and engage our athletes and create a winning environment.”
Melton, a Franklin resident, is no stranger to the Williamson County coaching scene, having been at Summit as its DC since 2014. He was at Centennial before then as as a defensive backs coach (2012-13) and has had stints at Brentwood, Marshall County and Haywood County since 2002.
He was a graduate assistant and strength and conditioning coach at Memphis after he got his bachelor's from Union. He's a Lexington High School graduate and is married to Becca Melton. The couple has two daughters together.
Most recently, Melton has coached in back-to-back 5A state games with Summit over the past two years, with its most recent trip willing the Spartans their first-ever state championship.
“I’m excited about the opportunity to compete in one of the best regions in the state because of the level of coaches and players and the excitement in these communities," Melton said.
“Excited about coaching here since I live in Franklin, it will be a chance to coach and teach where my family lives.”
Melton will be the coach to lead Franklin through its first year of 7A competition, a new classification organized by the TSSAA that commences next school year.
Brentwood, Independence, Ravenwood and Centennial will all be making the jump to the Admirals' new region, 7-7A, with Melton's former team, Summit, joining the fray as well.
“When you look at all the teams in the region there aren’t a lot of differences between players and coaches," Melton said. "It comes down to the expectations of your program as a whole. Want to continue to put a good staff together and teach the kids how to respond to victories and defeats. The approach has to be the same in what you do every day.”
Before his resignation, Webb had been at Franklin since 2012 where he went 59-43 in his nine-season run with the Admirals. He posted a 28-23 region record competing against some of the best teams regularly in the county.
Last fall, the Admirals went 7-6, scoring an upset road win over Ravenwood in the second round of the 6A playoffs and finally meeting Brentwood again in the quarterfinals to add history to their classic rivalry.
“The history of the program academically and athletically and the work Coach Webb has done over the past several years drew me to the job," Melton said of why coaching at Franklin enticed him.
“Having the opportunity to be in charge of a group of young men and coaches and surrounding them with people who are mentors is something I’m looking forward to as a head coach. I won’t take that responsibility lightly.”
Melton will be on the sideline for the Admirals for the first time this fall when Franklin starts its 2021 season on Aug. 20 with an away game at Riverdale.
