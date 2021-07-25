Another Franklin Admiral offensive lineman is heading out to California to further his football career.
This time, it's Fisher Anderson, a four-star offensive tackle and rising senior. He has chosen Stanford as his next stop, joining former teammate and 2021 graduate Jason Amsler. Amsler is a walk-on with the Cardinals.
"I have been living the dream of many high school athletes for the past 4 years," Anderson wrote in his announcement message on Twitter. "This is something I will never take for granted because I do not know what God has in store for me."
He shared that Stanford would help him further his mission to exemplify his faith.
"Stanford University fits me because it was the most unique school I visited," Anderson continued. "It does not fit in with the world. Stanford is full of world changers, and that's why I feel at home. God will always be glorified, I just want to be the one to do it."
The 6'7," 270 lb. tackle had offers from top programs like Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Kentucky and Vanderbilt, among others.
Though, it was North Carolina, Northwestern and Virginia who made Anderson's final four along with Stanford. It would be the school near Silicon Valley that would eventually earn his commitment.
Lipscomb Academy tight end Sam Roush is also a Stanford commit.
Anderson is 247Sports' 11th-best recruit in the state for 2022, and the 28th-best offensive tackle in that class.
Until then, Anderson will suit up for the Admirals for one more fall under first-year head coach Alex Melton. The team opens its season at Riverdale Aug. 20.
