Ravenwood's opening tilt against MBA will move to the Nashville school Friday after originally being scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff at RHS, WCS spokesperson Carol Birdsong and RHS confirmed Wednesday.
Birdsong cites the school's new turf field as not quite being ready for gameday, necessitating a change in venue.
"Turf installation has not been finalized as rain has delayed the final process," Birdsong's message read.
Ravenwood, Centennial and Fairview all received new turf fields this year.
She says Centennial's field is ready to go for its home game this Friday.
The start time for Ravenwood's game will remain the same, 7 p.m.
