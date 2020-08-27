Well, it finally happened.
After years of wondering when the two top prep football teams on Granny White Pike would finally have a battle of brawn, the COVID-19 pandemic has willed the Brentwood Bruins and Brentwood Academy Eagles into an early season brouhaha.
Williamson County football fans have been have been longing for this matchup for years since the two team's last game in 2002 (a BA win).
Since that night, Brentwood has cemented itself as one of the most consistent programs in the midstate. While they've not been to state for a bit, they are always a threat to make it to Cookeville.
Brentwood Academy, on the other hand, is a powerhouse for D-II AA, having won four-straight state titles in the last 10 years (2015-18). Though, 2019 saw them underachieve, considering their often-lofty standard.
Both teams have produced college talent aplenty, but many do wonder. In 2020, who will win the Battle of Granny White Pike?
Brentwood just happy to be playing after summer of uncertainty
Brentwood head coach Ron Crawford put the big game between the Bruins and Eagles in sound perspective: at this moment, Brentwood's just happy to be having a season altogether.
"I think we're just excited to play," Crawford said. "We'll play the Brentwood Blaze, we'll play the Dallas Cowboys. They're so excited just to play football. I don't think the opponent matters."
Indeed, Brentwood, like many teams, didn't really know where things would be as August approached this summer. But after the TSSAA took the Gov. Bill Lee's green light and ran with it, prep football returned to the state.
Metro Nashville teams didn't return as quickly as other teams, and now, it looks as if many of the county's teams will not be returning until October at the earliest. The Metro pause had Brentwood looking for teams to play during the first two weeks of the schedule, as MBA and Cane Ridge couldn't participate.
Crawford expressed his gratitude to Nolesnville (Week One's opponent) and BA for filling in the gaps. Brentwood responded to its first week with 47-12 road victory.
"I think we made fewer errors than probably we even anticipated," Crawford said.
He said that Brentwood can still improve on its execution while commending its effort from the first game at NHS, and added a qualifier after breaking down tape. While it may not have been flawless, it wasn't half bad for the team who could look at this game as a first scrimmage.
"If you look at it like that, it was better," Crawford said of his coaches' response to reevaluating the tape.
The game against BA holds some historical significance and community excitement, but for the Bruins, it's another opportunity to see what they're made of before the region schedule begins. The team will face off against Dickson Co. next week on the road to start that journey.
"Basically, it's our second scrimmage, with the region game coming up, so that's kind of how we're looking at it...'[we're] trying to be grateful we can play and trying to play better this week," Crawford said.
Brentwood Academy's Norris reflects on interim status, strange times
Don't mistake Brentwood Academy head coach Cody White's absence from the Eagles as a sign that his presence isn't still felt on the field and sideline.
According to defensive coordinator and interim head coach David Norris, White is still running the show, just from afar.
"Cody White's the head coach. I'm just filling in; he's still the head coach," Norris said. "He still was the head coach [Friday] night. He's a great leader, and does a great job. So we just continued because he was still involved in everything we did."
White will be at home for Friday night's matchup with Brentwood as he continues quarantining after his wife contacted COVID-19. But BA rolled to a 29-19 victory over Lipscomb Academy last week at home just fine with White calling plays and surveying his outfit virtually.
There's a lot that can go awry in a time like a pandemic. You can have your head coach stuck at home for two weeks, or see your first game of the season delayed a couple of times because of lightning. But Norris had some wisdom for how his team is weathering the moment at hand.
"You only control the things you can control," Norris said. "The things you can't control, you leave it up to the Lord, and you trust that God's in control of everything, and He is.
"And, that's how you've got to live your life. And we teach our kids to trust the Lord. He's in charge of it; He's in control of everything....control the things you can control, and not worry about the things you can't."
As far as BA's anticipated matchup with Brentwood, Norris said he wouldn't mind if this weren't the last time the Eagles and Bruins squared off on the gridiron.
"I think it's great for the community," Norris said. "I think we ought to do it every year. I really do. It's good for this community, it's good for the schools, good for the kids."
