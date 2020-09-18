There was a lot of uncertainty about high school football this season which meant that marquee rivalry games like the Battle of the Woods were in question going into this fall.
Luckily for spectators of both teams, they get to see both of those high powered offenses in Brentwood and Ravenwood square off Friday night.
“Both sides are just thankful that we are at this point," said Ravenwood Coach Matt Daniels. “It wouldn’t feel like a football season if we didn’t have the Battle of the Woods. I think there’s just an extra level of appreciation, and I hope that both sides play like that tomorrow night.”
While Ravenwood and Brentwood are coming into the game with one loss, the wins they have gotten have all been blowouts. Brentwood has outscored its opponents by a margin of 116 to 63. Ravenwood has outscored their 157 to 67.
Ravenwood will have 2020 standouts like QB Trevor Andrews, TE Jake Briningstool and LB Junior Colson, among others, while Brentwood has relied on dual-threat quarterback Cade Granzow along with wide receivers Walker Merrill and Aaron Walton.
Briningstool is committed to Clemson, Colson is committed to Michigan and Merrill is committed to Tennessee. Brentwood safety John Howse is also receiving top offers. College offers reach out to many other players on the field as well. It's a crowded house of talent on both sides.
Brentwood Coach Ron Crawford discussed how his offense can gave his team the edge.
“For us offensively, that’s to be able to execute our offense," said. Crawford. “Obviously we want to get the ball to our playmakers and obviously they are gonna do some things to take away from them. So it’s gonna be the next man stepping up. We just want to function and operate at a high level.”
It’s no question that Brentwood’s centerpiece on offense has been Granzow and Daniels recognizes that. He gave his thoughts on what needs to be done to slow Granzow and the Bruins offense.
“He does have a wide skill set," said Daniels. “He’s shown last week against Henry County that if a team is gonna sell out to stop the run against him that he can drop back and throw the ball pretty well.
"So anytime you’re going against a true dual-threat guy like that, a guy who has size and power, it’s a tough task. With Walker you’ve got a couple guys that you can focus on, but they do a really good job of spreading the ball around to other guys as well.”
Ravenwood will be looking for a turnaround victory after losing its first game of the year to Pulaski Academy 29-37. Brentwood hasn’t lost since its game against Brentwood Academy earlier in the year and is looking to add to the win total.
