In a first-class matchup of two private schools, the Christ Presbyterian Academy Lions football team will travel to the Brentwood Academy Eagles on Friday night at 7 p.m.
This will be a dynamic contest, featuring two offenses who scored over 40 points in their season openers.
“Brentwood Academy is obviously really talented,” said CPA senior starting quarterback Thomas Vaccaro. “They have a lot of good players, so we will have to game plan well. It should be a fun atmosphere, and I am really excited for it.”
“We need to play a good team game and just go out there and have fun,” said junior running back Crews Law.
This is just the second meeting ever between the two schools. CPA won the first matchup last season 21-17.
Brentwood Academy has been one of the pillars of success in the Division II-AAA division. They are led by head coach Cody White, who has been with the Eagles since 2012 and led the team to four straight state championships from 2015-2018. They have long been a force in high school football, totaling 14 state championships in program history.
The CPA Lions are under the direction of head coach Ingle Martin. Martin has been with CPA since 2011 and has taken them to five consecutive state championship appearances while winning three titles in 2014, 2018, and 2020. Last season, CPA was state runner-up in Division II-AA and, as a program, has won five state titles in their history.
Brentwood Academy‘s ground attack is led by senior running back Deuce Scott. Against Eagles Landing Christian Academy in Georgia last week, Scott had 95 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
The Eagles senior starting quarterback Luke Smith put a charge into Brentwood Academy’s offense, tallying 122 passing yards and four touchdowns in the season opener.
A budding star who could be a factor this week for the Eagles is sophomore wide receiver Neo Clifton. He posted five catches with 71 receiving yards and a touchdown last week.
CPA's Vaccaro started out strong against Independence in the first week, throwing for 122 passing yards and two touchdowns.
One of the go-to options for the Lions against Independence was Vanderbilt commit and senior wide receiver London Humphreys. Humphreys had 55 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the CPA opener.
The Lions have a variety of running backs that they can call on when they want to pound the rock, but one of the key playmakers last week was junior running back Crews Law, accumulating three touchdowns for 48 rushing yards.
Both teams will look to assert their place among private school programs before they start region play. Brentwood Academy will attempt to even the score from last year’s matchup, while CPA will hope to play the role of spoiler to an upper division elite team. This will be a monumental showdown for the second week of the season.
