The matchup between Raptors and Admirals has the potential to have a lot of offense and could be fun for both sides.
Undefeated Ravenwood will be traveling to 1-1 Franklin for a Region 6-6A showdown.
Ravenwood is coming off of a dominant 38-9 win against Blackman last week. On the other hand, Franklin is coming off of a heartbreaking 30-25 loss to Riverdale.
The winner of this game will be the team that can slow down the others offense. Both teams have shown previously this year that they are capable of scoring in a lot of different ways.
On the Ravenwood side they have quarterback Trevor Andrews, tight end Jake Briningstool, and outside linebacker Junior Colson. Briningstool and Colson are both going D-1 with commitments to Clemson and Michigan, respectively.
Andrews has no offers currently as this is his first year starting at quarterback for the Raptors, but has really come into his own by showing he can score using legs and his arm many times already.
Ravenwood’s Matt Daniels shared his thoughts on the matchup against the Admirals.
“They’ve got some really big offensive lineman that know how to block that are playing on the next level, so our defense is gonna have a challenge." said Daniels. “Anytime you have a rivalry game anything can happen.”
Franklin’s stars so far have been on the offensive line. The Admirals have two studs in the trenches for them this season. One of those studs is sophomore tackle Fisher Anderson.
Anderson has already gotten plenty of offers early on in his young football career. Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, and in-state schools Tennessee and Vanderbilt are just some of the schools that have shown interest in Anderson so far per 247 Sports.
The other important factor on the offensive line for the Admirals is junior guard Jason Amsler. Amsler has gathered interest from Indiana, Kansas, Liberty, Marshall and Maryland thus far per 247 Sports.
It seems like Franklin is having a running back committee in both of their games so far this season and if they want to continue to that down the stretch they are going to need Amsler and Anderson to keep up the good work.
Junior Bryce Sparks has been the main running back in that committee thus far.
“We’ve got to be able to run the ball." said Franklin head coach Donnie Webb. “We’ve got to be able to use our size up front as an advantage so that we can take away their speed advantage since they’ll have that at most positions.”
When the running game hasn’t been there this season, Franklin has relied on quarterback Connor Beavon, who threw for more than 350 yards and four touchdowns last week, and receivers Carson Repass and Carson Garner who have come in handy thus far.
It’s no surprise that COVID has limited fan attendance this season. This is especially important in a big regional matchup as early in the season.
Ravenwood is currently holding to the top spot in the region but could see Franklin gain ground early with a win.
“It’s a shame that it's 2020, because you don’t have the packed student sections you normally would at Williamson County games, but at the same time, it’s great for these kids to have some sense of normalcy.” said Webb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.