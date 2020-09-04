Trevor Andrews worked as much as possible with one of the nation’s top high school tight ends this summer.
They put in hard work to perfect their chemistry, the Ravenwood senior quarterback said, and more work remains.
But Andrews also grinned when he started talking about Jake Briningstool’s lumbering frame. The Clemson commit stands 6 feet, 6 inches tall.
Sometimes, that makes it easy.
“Really, he just goes up and makes plays, so I’ve just got to get it there for him,” Andrews said.
The two were dynamic in Ravenwood’s 42-21 win at Franklin on Friday as the Raptors stayed unbeaten, with Andrews completing 18 of 25 passes for 299 yards.
Two of his five touchdown passes went to Briningstool inside the red zone during the first half while the Raptors built a 28-0 lead.
Lee Molette added five catches for 129 yards and two scores, the biggest coming on an 83-yard grab that gave Ravenwood its four-touchdown lead in the first half.
Those scores were precious on a night Ravenwood put a nicked up defense on the field and committed its share of mistakes — 11 penalties — allowing Franklin to get within 14 points early in the fourth quarter.
Ravenwood coach Matt Daniels reminded his players afterward that those would be costly mistakes in upcoming games against archrival Brentwood and out-of-state opponents Pulaski Academy (Arkansas), notorious for its tricky playbook, and star-studded IMG Academy (Florida).
For now, the Raptors (3-0, 2-0) are still rolling and have Andrews to thank for orchestrating the offense. They have outscored opponents 128-30 through the season’s first three weeks.
Former Ravenwood quarterback Brian Garcia and Briningstool spent the past three years building a connection together — but an unconventional offseason and preseason were all Andrews had to build rapport with Ravenwood’s largest receiving target.
“You wouldn’t think he basically had a year and a half off from playing the quarterback position and essentially (had to learn) a new offense this year,” Daniels said. “Hat’s off to him from a leadership perspective … That’s all we can ask for a guy in that position.”
Ravenwood (3-0, 2-0) played without Michigan commit Junior Colson and Damon Owens, but it was difficult to notice the senior linebackers were missing early on.
Franklin (1-2, 0-1) punted five times and had less than 100 yards of offense in the first half until Carson Repass leapt for a 27-yard touchdown on fourth down, cutting the deficit to 28-7 with 34 seconds before intermission.
Repass finished with 8 catches for 115 yards, finding the end zone on all three of Franklin’s scoring drives. Connor Beavon was 10-of-28 passing for 144 yards after throwing for more than 300 yards in a loss to Riverdale last week.
Even without some of its top defenders, Ravenwood made life difficult for the Admirals.
Briningstool stepped in to play outside linebacker for Colson before leaving the game at intermission. Daniels said it was due to issues with Briningstool’s contact lenses, and the coach added that Colson and Owens were held out only as a precaution.
“On defense we moved five or six guys around all night, just trying to find things that work. So there’s some positives we can take from that,” Daniels said.
Wrapped around the annual Battle of the Woods on Sept. 18, Ravenwood plays arguably the nation’s most unconventional team — Pulaski famously does not punt and kicks onside at every opportunity — as well as perhaps the top high school team in the country, IMG Academy.
That’s why Daniels made miscues the focal point of his postgame speech, even after a resounding win.
“Our guys have to know that (the schedule gets tougher),” Daniels said. “You can’t get away with those mistakes when you want to be the best in Tennessee.”
