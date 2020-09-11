The featured game this week will be a battle between the Franklin Admirals and the Summit Spartans.
This game will definitely be interesting to watch as Summit is off to a 3-0 start, but will be hosting a team from outside their region as the Spartans are currently in 5A while Franklin is in 6A.
In spite of this, Coach Brian Coleman for Summit said that his team is very excited for the matchup.
“It’s a good barometer for our school, it’s a good barometer for our program," said Coleman. “Franklin has been around for a long time, an established 6A program, a playoff team every year. It’s a good non-region matchup for us; it’ll be fun.”
This season, Summit has relied heavily on the athletic ability of two-sport athlete and touted recruit Destin Wade. Wade plays both football and basketball for the Spartans and exceeds in both sports more often than not.
Just last week Wade had over 130 total combined yards in the air and on the ground with four touchdowns.
Franklin coach Donnie Webb gave insight into he thinks his team can stop Destin Wade and the Summit offense.
“We feel like the biggest key is he is a big player and he is going to make plays," said Webb. “But at the same time, they do a really good of their wing T [offense], you can’t just put all focus on him or another player will end up having a huge night that’ll break your game plan.”
Also look for junior receiver Brandon King to make an impact as well for the Spartans. King has also shown that he knows how to use his legs in the Summit offense so far through the three games.
On the other side, you have Connor Beavon, who has also shown his ability to use his legs at the quarterback position. However, Franklin prides itself on its offensive line this year. The Admirals have multiple lineman who are over 6’5 and 250 lbs in the trenches who can dominate on running and passing downs, including college recruits Fisher Anderson and Jason Amsler.
The offensive line of Franklin has had no problem creating opportunities for the junior running back Bryce Sparks as he continues to emerge as the top dog in the running back committee for the Admirals this season.
Coach Coleman says he is going to try to mix up it he says in order to slow down Franklin’s offense.
“I think we’re gonna have to be able to match their physicality.” Said Coleman. “They’re very big up front, especially on the offensive line. There’s gonna be some big, physical kids that we don’t see in 5A continuously, so that’s something that we’re gonna have to get used to."
Franklin will attempt to get to .500 in the win column while Summit while try to keep its win streak alive while holding on the top spot in the region.
Kickoff will be at 7PM and a livestream of the game should be available in you are unable to attend.
