Brentwood and Centennial clash on Friday night at 7 p.m. at Brentwood High School in one of the most important local contests of the season.
Major playoff implications rest on this game between the Bruins (6-3) and Cougars (8-1).
The game will feature some of the top offensive talent in 6A football.
Centennial is led by quarterback Brendan Jones and running back Taner Lee who have led the Cougars on a six-game winning streak including a 34-19 triumph over LaVergne last Friday night.
Lee has averaged over 100 yards rushing over the last three games, including 184 in a win over Ravenwood three weeks ago.
For Brentwood, they are looking to erase the memories of a poor showing against Beech last week in which they lost 27-6 and are battling for playoff position.
The Bruins are led by their own dynamic duo of quarterback Grant Nelson and running back Homzi Nassar.
Last week against Beech, the Bruins irked out one touchdown on a pass from Nelson to Clayton Merrill from 13 yards out.
Nelson was 22-of-40 for 192 yards passing including a pair of interceptions that were returned for scores. Nelson has an array of weapons to spread the ball around to including wide receivers Merrill, Daniel Cochran, and Matthew Manning. Manning and Cochran combined for 12 receptions against Beech.
