Centennial and Franklin come into their 7 p.m. rivalry game on Friday at Franklin High School on completely different paths.
Preseason hopes have turned into results for Centennial (5-1) who rides a three-game winning streak into the 2022 version of the "Battle of Franklin,” meanwhile Franklin (0-6) remains in search of its first victory in the Williamson County Game of the Week for week 7.
History of this Region 7-6A showdown has shown this series to be a tight one and anything is possible when these two squads take the field for battle. Since 2017, Franklin has won three of five against the Cougars with Centennial winning 34-7 last year and at least one of those games, in 2019, saw Franklin pull out a 42-41 win double overtime.
A key on Friday will likely be how well the Franklin defense can show improvement against one of its toughest opponents to date in the running game. Cougar junior running back Taner Lee has been a force running over, through and around defenses along alongside the capable arm and legs of senior quarterback Brendan Jones who led the team to a 24-0 win over Dickson County last Friday. During their current three-game win streak, Centennial is averaging 32.3 points per game.
Last week, Franklin was defeated by McGavock 35-14 in a game that saw MHS running back Markelle Bass dominate to the tune 210 yards and a touchdown.
The Cougar defense has been on a tear as well and features defensive back Kani Johnson, who is near the top of the district in interceptions this season. Centennial has given up just 13.6 points per game, including 6.6 points per game over their last three games.
For Franklin, the Admirals are hoping to build on the strong performance of sophomore quarterback Brewer Wilson last week. A budding star under center in the district, Wilson passed for 220 yards despite the Admirals not finding the end zone.
The Admirals have struggled to sustain drives this season and were just 3-of-11 in the loss to McGavock. Franklin committed two interceptions, with the second one coming at the McGavock 5-yard line which was returned for a touchdown.
