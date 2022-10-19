The Williamson County Game of the Week for week 10 features one of the state’s football powerhouses making the trek across town for a rivalry matchup as defending state champion Lipscomb Academy (8-0) visits Christ Presbyterian Academy (4-4) Friday at 7 p.m. in a state championship rematch.
After a week off, CPA will be attempting to continue the momentum from not just their biggest victory of 2022, but one of the biggest in school history when they beat previously unbeaten Oakland 35-14. The win snapped the Patriots' 35-game win streak that dated back to 2019.
The Lions turned in a dominating performance against the two-time defending 6A champions. CPA led 21-0 early and controlled the game in the trenches with a steady rushing attack.
Ironically, the Mustangs come into the game on a 16-game winning streak of their own that includes two wins over CPA last season - a 38-0 win over CPA in the regular season and a 27-0 win in the Division II-AA state finals last December.
Junior running back Asher Keck will again be key to the CPA offense after his 197-yard performance against Oakland, which included 169 yards rushing. The duo of Keck and fullback Crews Law is a great complement to quarterback Braden Streeter. Law is also a standout defensive player who plays as a linebacker as well.
Current Cincinnati quarterback Luther Richesson, Mr. Football in 2021, has given way to senior Hank Brown under center this season, and Brown has not disappointed. Brown, in his first varsity starting experience, has passed for over 1,700 yards including a 318-yard, four-touchdown performance in a 42-0 drumming of Knoxville Catholic followed last week by a 42-13 win over PURE Academy.
It has been another prolific offensive campaign for Lipscomb Academy, who is led by former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer as head coach. The Mustangs come into the game averaging 38.8 points per contest.
The Lions have also come alive as of late on both sides of the ball, but have especially seemed to find its stride on offense where they are averaging 37 points per game over the last two outings following a stretch where they had lost three of four.
