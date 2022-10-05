The Williamson County Game of the Week for Week 8 pits a pair of ranked, undefeated teams when Class 5A No. 2 Page (7-0) visits No. 5 Nolensville (7-0) with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
The game will not just give one team their first loss of the 2022 season, it will likely have huge playoff seeding implications with the regular season nearing the finish line.
Nolensville is coming off a 42-0 route of Spring Hill in which the Knights showcased a versatile offensive attack.
Quarterback Coby Walton threw for 257 yards and three touchdowns while running back Samson Johnson ran for two scores and wide receiver Chance Fitzgerald topped 100-yards once again.
The Patriots bring one of the top offenses in the state to Nolensville on Friday, led by fullback Ethan Cunningham who ran for two touchdowns last week and has consistently been over 100 yards per game for the Patriots. He again had a big night in the 48-13 win over Columbia Central last Friday, rushing for 114 yards and two touchdowns for Page.
Quarterback Colin Hurd passed for two touchdowns in the come-from-behind win that saw the Patriots outscore Columbia Central 41-7 in the second half.
Hurd had the daunting task of taking over for Page legend Jake McNamara at quarterback. McNamara led the Patriots to its first ever 5A state finals last season and now suits up for the University of Texas-El Paso.
He will have his hands full with a Nolensville defense that has produced 12 turnovers over the past three games, one of the state’s best units in that category.
