Two premier private school programs and high-powered offenses shake up the week 6 football schedule as Montgomery Bell Academy and Brentwood Academy do battle on the gridiron in Brentwood on Friday night at 7 p.m. in a non-region matchup.
MBA is undefeated on the season (5-0) and 2-0 in conference play with signature wins over Ravenwood, Christ Presbyterian Academy, Pearl-Cohn, McCallie, and Father Ryan.
The Big Red are led by head coach Marty Euverard, who has been with the program since 2011. He has one state championship for MBA in 2014. MBA was the runner-up in state last season and has 10 titles in program history.
Brentwood Academy is off to a solid start this season with a record of 4-1 and 2-0 in region play. The Eagles only loss came in the first game of the season, falling to Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy in Georgia.
BA has tallied wins against CPA, Briarcrest Christian, Whitehaven (Memphis), and St. Benedict at Auburndale (Cordova, Tenn.). The Eagles are led by head coach Cody White, who has been directing the team since 2012. Brentwood Academy has won 14 state championships in program history, including four in a row from 2015-2018.
MBA has a huge difference maker on offense with senior quarterback and Ole Miss commit Marcel Reed. Last week against Father Ryan, Reed had 124 yards passing, 125 rushing yards, and four total touchdowns, three of which came on the ground.
BA has a playmaker at quarterback in sophomore George MacIntyre, commanding the Eagles offense in his first year at the helm. Last week against St. Benedict at Auburndale, MacIntyre had 280 passing yards with three touchdowns.
One key target for the Big Red this season has been senior wide receiver Ty Burd. Last Friday, Burd had 63 receiving yards and one touchdown.
The Eagles have a two-way playmaker on offense and defense that is sure to provide plenty of fireworks in senior wide receiver and cornerback Isaiah Cane. On offense, Cane had 68 receiving yards and one touchdown las week, while defensively, he recorded six solo tackles.
MBA has plenty of playmakers on their defensive line, but a big contribution last week came from senior Eriq George. George had two tackles, and both were for losses.
MBA will need to watch for the deep threat ability of Brentwood Academy wide receiver Ian Scott. This senior had an 82-yard touchdown catch and tallied 125 total yards receiving last Friday.
This game is a great middle-of-the-season test for both programs in their quest to take the Division II AAA crown. Each team looks for a leg up to position themselves in a crowded field as they navigate one of the toughest leagues in high school football competition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.