Brentwood Academy came up just short on the opening night of the high school football season, falling to Eagle's Landing Christian Academy out of McDonough, Ga. 50-49 in an overtime thriller.
Game Day Gallery presented by Cumberland Pediatric Dentistry: Brentwood Academy vs Eagle's Landing Christian Academy
- Photos By Andy Collignon
