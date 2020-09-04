The Grace Christian Academy Lions football team (2-1) suffered their first loss of the season at home Friday night to The King's Academy Lions (3-0), 46-3.
“TKA has a lot of good athletes,” said GCA head coach Rusty Smith. “We knew coming in that they were going to be good and that it was almost going to take a perfect game to win.”
The contest began with the GCA Lions sophomore Cooper Mason recovering a King's Academy fumble in the first minute of the game, but the Lions were unable to capitalize off the turnover.
With 4:51 remaining in the first quarter, King's Academy got on the board with a 36-yard rushing touchdown by running back Nakelin Mcafee to take a 7-0 lead.
GCA had trouble moving the ball on their next possession.
TKA's offense kept firing on all cylinders as senior quarterback Zak Acuff threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Jachim Williams in the next series. Kings Academy would miss the two-point conversion to lead 13-0.
King's Academy added to the lead with a scope and score touchdown by Williams on a fumble recovery to stretch its lead to 20-0.
In the final minute of the quarter, Garrett Weekly executed a pick-six for King's Academy to extend their lead 27-0.
GCA’s offense continued to stall and could not break through the King's Academy defense.
With 7:25 remaining in the first half, King's Academy drove the ball down the field, ending with Acuff scampering into the end zone on a QB keeper for eleven yards to push the Kings Academy lead at halftime to 34-0.
Neither team was able to score in the third quarter until backup quarterback Weekly picked up a 14-yard rushing touchdown in the red zone with 4:21 remaining to lengthen the Kings Academy lead to 40-0.
With less than a minute and a half in the third quarter, Weekly picked up his second rushing touchdown in the game from eight yards out to stretch the Kings Academy lead to 46-0.
Grace Christian Academy avoided the shutout with a 36-yard field goal from senior kicker Cruz Hartman with six minutes remaining in the game to tally a 46-3 loss.
“Cruz is a special kid,” said Coach Smith. “He is the kind of kid that will do anything and everything you ask him to do when it is best for the team. Last year, eh was a linebacker/running back. He is now our starting left guard and kicks for us.”
Grace Christian Academy (2-1) will have a home game next Friday against Cornersville.
“We are going to have to prepare,” said Coach Smith. “All of our goals are still alive, so we just have to keep working hard.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.