The votes are in, and we have our Head Springs Depot WillCo Football Player of the Week: Page quarterback Colin Hurd.
In week one, Hurd, a reserve QB for the Patriots, stepped in for Colorado State commit Jake McNamara and ensured Page wouldn't lose the Battle of I-840 to Fairview despite McNamara's absence.
The Patriots won the contest 28-20, going 1-0 on the young season.
“It just kind of happened,” Hurd told the Home Page's Chip Cirillo. “The starter got hurt and I just performed well. I just wanted to lead my team and come out with a win.”
He also tallied an interception on defense as a two-way player.
“He’s done that all camp long and I tell everybody that will listen we have a backup quarterback,” Page coach Charles Rathbone said of Hurd. “Colin Hurd has a cannon arm and he can play quarterback. He’s just unlucky to be behind McNamara, who’s going to Colorado State.”
Cirillo says Hurd threw a 10-yard TD pass to Dylan Chimento in the third quarter of the game and an 89-yard scoring strike to Boyce Smith to give Page a 28-13 lead with 8:21 remaining in the game.
With 155 votes, Patriots faithful have bolstered Hurd to our season's first Head Springs Depot WillCo Football Player of the Week honor.
