We've got our Head Springs Depot WillCo Football Player of the Week, and it's the year's first running back.
After beating Brentwood in Week 2, Father Ryan running back Bryshon Jackson is our winner with the main share of votes!
Jackson rushed for two touchdowns in that game that helped the Irish get to 2-0 on the season.
"As a team, we really play together," Jackson said of what helped his team grab a key victory in James C. Parker Stadium last month.
