After one year on Rocky Top, former Independence and Brentwood football standout Chayce Bishop is on the move.
Bishop is the latest Tennessee Volunteer to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal. He was a preferred walk-on defensive back with the program for fall 2020 as a redshirt freshman after graduating from high school in spring 2020.
The Indy alum was a recruit of former UT coach Jeremy Pruitt, who has since been fired after the school self-reported NCAA recruiting violations that happened under the then-coach's watch. UCF coach Josh Heupel was hired in January to replace Pruitt.
"First, I would like to take a moment to say thank you to the University of Tennessee and the coaching staff for allowing me the opportunity to play football," Bishop wrote in a message on Twitter. "I enjoyed working with all of you this past year, and I appreciate your time and dedication to shaping me into a great player.
"Secondly, to the Rocky Top friends, family, and academic staff, I truly thank you for your support. I wish you all well in your future. With that being said, I have officially entered my name in the NCAA transfer portal."
Bishop, a 5'11," 172 lb. cornerback, transferred to Independence in 2018 after starting his career at Brentwood and was a two-way impact player for the Eagles at cornerback and wide receiver. His senior season, Independence went 7-5 and made it to the second round of the playoffs.
He also had offers from Vanderbilt, Northwestern, Georgia Tech and Ball State coming out of high school, per 247Sports.
His father is former Titans safety and local media personality Blaine Bishop.
This leaves Brentwood alum and receiver Walker Merrill and Brentwood Academy alum and placekicker Toby Wilson as the only Williamson County representatives still with the Big Orange.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.