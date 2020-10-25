Not even a three-week delay and two postponements could deny the Independence Eagles from hitting their stride when it mattered most.
A strong second half surge propelled the Eagles to a 26-21 gut-check road win over the hosting Brentwood Bruins on Saturday at Brentwood’s James C. Parker Stadium.
Senior quarterback Jaxson Campbell ran for two touchdowns and threw for one more to engineer a second half comeback for the Eagles, who claim first place in Region 6-6A from the classic clash between two teams who were unbeaten in conference play.
Independence was forced to withstand a late surge by the Bruins offense, which rallied from a 26-7 deficit early in the 4th quarter to score on back-to-back possessions to pull within five. Brentwood eventually ran out of time thanks to an efficient game-ending drive by the Eagles to seal the victory.
“Hats off to Brentwood, this has always been such a huge rivalry game and they really came to play,” Independence head coach Scott Blade told Home Page. “We missed a few opportunities in the first half and were fortunate to only be down by one. The defense continues to play well and we made it count in the second half to get this great win.”
The Saturday afternoon special came about due the game suffering a second postponement, this time due to inclement weather on Friday as lightning strikes delayed the game to the point of pushing it back by a full day.
Junior kicker Sam Henke salvaged an Independence opening drive by drilling a 37-yard field goal for the first points of the game. Brentwood wouldn’t find its offensive stride until its second possession. Senior quarterback and Auburn baseball commit Cade Granzow completed all six of his passes on the drive, with Luke Walters finishing the job after scoring on a three-yard run to give the Bruins a 7-3 lead midway through the first half.
Independence was held to a three-and-out, and with its defense put to the test on the ensuing Brentwood drive. The Bruins marched into the red zone, only to come up empty as a 25-yard field goal attempt by Thomas Day missed the mark.
Henke made it count for the Eagles, capping a 60-yard drive with a booming 42-yard field goal as time expired to pull Independence within one, 7-6 at the half.
“Sam has such a cool head, and our kickers work very hard for moments like these,” noted Blade. “These weren’t extra points he put in, he nailed two long field goals. I don’t kick a ton of field goals, so for Sam to come through like that and help keep us in the game at the half was huge.”
Brentwood had a chance to extend its lead, having deferred the opening coin toss which gave the Bruins possession at the start of the second half. Instead, Independence’s defense stepped up big time, collecting a sack, forcing two incompletions and recovering a fumble on a botched punt to give the Eagles’ offense short field.
They made it count within three plays. Campbell connected on a 12-yard strike to Tyler Kondra to put the Eagles in the red zone. From there, Ty Lockwood provided Independence with its first touchdown and lead, hauling in a 17-yard pass from Campbell to give the Eagles a 12-7 lead.
Independence would get the rest of the job done on the ground, save for the occasional long ball. Campbell anchored a pair of lengthy possessions, capping a 77-yard drive with a four-yard run to give the Eagles a 19-7 lead late in the 3rd quarter. A three-and-out by Brentwood gave the Eagles the ball at the start of the 4th quarter, this time marching 65 yards downfield, complete with a one-yard touchdown run by Campbell.
The ensuing kickoff left Brentwood at its own 17, trailing 26-7 with 9:34 to play.
No problem.
Granzow shook off a sack to find Tennessee commit Walker Merrill for a first down on the next play. Two plays later, Aaron Walton salvaged a broken play, hauling in a tipped ball by Independence senior linebacker Ethan Pickering to race 60 yards to the house. Within five plays and 2:08 of game time, the Bruins were back on the board but still trailing 26-14.
Campbell scooped up an onside kick by Brentwood to give the Eagles possession at midfield, only to march in the wrong direction. A holding call started off what would result in a three-and-out, with Brentwood’s offense making it count on the next possession. A 73-year drive by the Bruins saw Granzow at his finest, converting five first downs and finding Merrill on a 6-yard strike to cut the deficit to five as the Bruins trailed 26-21 with 3:12 to play.
Momentum was heavily in Brentwood’s favor, but time on Independence’s side. Campbell made sure to keep the ball away from the Bruins’ resurgent offense, finding Calvin Wilson for a 12-yard reception on 3rd-and-9 inside the final 2:00. Brentwood took a chance in letting the clock run down in hopes of a stop, which they nearly had as Independence was at 3rd-and-inches at its own 43-yard line.
The final full play from scrimmage served as a perfect metaphor for an Independence Eagles season devastated by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Campbell attempted to sneak up the middle just enough to move the chains, only to fumble the rock. He managed to recover, falling forward just enough to get the first down with 0:37 to go to give Independence (4-0 in Region 6-A/6-1 overall) the win and sole possession of first place.
“Our team attitude has just been so positive through all of the turmoil,” notes Blade. “Even this game was scheduled for (October 2), we practiced that Monday and had to shut down on Tuesday due to COVID. We are all at the mercy of the pandemic, so we treat every game like it’s our last.”
The strategy proved sound on this occasion, though they still have a dangerous conference game versus defending the District champion Ravenwood Raptors to close out the regular season this Friday.
Brentwood misses out on a third straight regular season regional title, along with suffering its first 6A loss. The Bruins are now 3-1 in conference play and 5-3 overall heading into Friday’s home season finale versus Centennial.
