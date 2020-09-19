River Katina and Connor Repass have known each other for years, going back to their time with the Franklin Cowboys in youth football.
They’re still friends, but they don’t share a team anymore.
And Friday, Katina knew the plan. For the junior defensive back and Independence to win at Franklin, it meant limiting Repass — the Admirals’ most dangerous receiver.
“Our priority, my priority, was staying on top of him, keep everything in front of us,” Katina said.
Independence did more than just that in its 21-7 victory.
The entire defense came through, forcing two turnovers on a night the offense and special teams weren’t firing on all cylinders.
Katina played a key role. He lunged at an overthrown pass early in the fourth quarter and grabbed his second interception this season, halting a hopeful Franklin drive as the teams were still separated by just 14 points with lots of time left.
Independence, which now has a leg up on Franklin in the Region 6-6A standings, didn’t turn its ensuing drive into points. But the chance to run the clock down after Katina’s pick wound up being crucial.
“(The first interception) was huge,” Independence coach Scott Blade said. “We were at that point where there’s still enough time. If you give up an onside, a couple passes, the wrong tipped ball, a guy slips … All of a sudden it’s a tie game.
“It allowed our offense to get back on the field and get a couple first downs, and it was good our offense was able to do that.”
Coming off a big win at Summit last week, Franklin was trying to notch its first region victory. The Admirals were well within striking distance even after falling behind Independence 14-0 early.
But the Eagles’ big defensive plays were the difference. Austin Watson sacked quarterback Connor Beavon for a seven-yard loss on Franklin’s final drive of the game, then Chase Harmon picked off a pass to seal the victory.
Franklin (2-3, 0-2) finished with fewer than 300 yards of offense.
“(The defense) created turnovers, they made them punt the ball. They did exactly what we needed to do to give ourselves a chance, because the offense was kind of hit and miss,” Blade said.
Independence quarterback Jaxson Campbell helped account for all of his team's points. He threw for 178 yards and one touchdown, and added 127 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.
But two missed field goals and a turnover on downs near the red zone kept Independence from separating itself, underscoring the importance of its defensive shutout in the second half.
Campbell threw 15 incompletions after getting off to a hot start. He fired a 62-yard touchdown strike to Calvin Wilson on Independence’s very first play of the game for a 7-0 lead.
The senior quarterback came right back on the next drive and made good use of a short field, completing nearly half of a 40-yard drive by himself before his 9-yard scoring run put the Eagles up 14-0 late in the first quarter.
But from there, Independence (3-1, 2-0) had just two possessions until halftime while Franklin controlled the clock.
A reverse pass from Taylor Spierto to Repass fooled Independence for a long gain on third down just before halftime, and DJ Durham bulled into the end zone for a 3-yard score with 11 seconds on the clock, keeping it a 14-7 game.
“In the second half,” Katina said, “we as a defense made it a point to really rally up and make a stand.”
The Admirals will need to put this one behind them quick before a D-II opponent visits next Friday in Pope John Paul II, while Independence returns home next week to face Hendersonville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.