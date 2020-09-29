Independence High School will be closed Wednesday through Friday, Oct. 2, due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among students and staff at the school.
All football practices and Friday night's football game against Brentwood High School have also been canceled due to several football players being in quarantine, according to the Williamson County Schools' assistant communications director Cory Mason.
"The closure will allow for cleaning and appropriate contact tracing by the Health Department," Mason said.
The goal is for the school to return to being open on Monday, Oct 5., per WCS.
Brentwood will now have an open date on its schedule and could find a new opponent for Friday's Homecoming game. This is the Bruins' third game this fall to be called off due to COVID, with last week's CPA contest being cancelled and the team's early September game with Dickson Co. rescheduled to October.
Independence has had to cancel its second game this year after a contest with CPA was called off in August due to storms.
WCS says that region contest between Indy and Brentwood will be postponed. It has major ramifications to who will be crowned the eventual winner of Region 6-6A.
