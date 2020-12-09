After a breakout season as Independence's signal caller, quarterback Jaxson Campbell will be taking his talents to Annapolis.
The wide receiver-turned-QB shared on Wednesday his commitment to the United States Naval Academy to play football.
"When I heard the lyrics 'I've known You as a Father, I've known You as a friend...and I have lived by the goodness of God...' I knew that was the description for my life. Thank you Father," Campbell said in his announcement post on Twitter.
"Thank you to my parents for training me up as a hard worker and believing in me and encouraging me to dream. Thank you Daryl and Terrell for pushing me almost beyond my limits and making necessary phone calls needed.
"Thank you to my coaches, you give so much of your time to shape guys like me. With that said I can't wait to wear that Blue and Gold and be apart of a special Brotherhood! I am committing to the United States Naval Academy. GoNavyBeatArmy"
Campbell broke out during his senior campaign taking over the QB position for Indy after Ethan Cash's graduation. He helped the Eagles go 7-3 and contend for the region title. He was also a 2020 6A TSSAA Mr. Football semifinalist.
The dual-threat QB finished the year with 2,012 passing yards and 19 touchdowns and 776 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground.
At Navy, he'll be joining junior cornerback Daniel Taylor, a Brentwood Academy graduate and Franklin native. Summit grad John Carter Jr. is a junior standout on the basketball team.
BA senior linebacker Elijah Oatsvall will also be shipping out to Navy next fall.
