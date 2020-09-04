Independence played Centennial on the road Friday night under the lights on a cool summer night after a lot of delays and cancellations in the first couple of weeks of prep football due to storms.
It'd be the Eagles to once again take this rivalry, with a 35-14 region win in the books to get the team to 1-1 on the young season.
Independence got down to business early on a touchdown on a run up the middle to Tre Hartwell to make it 7-0 with not even five minutes gone in the first quarter.
Independence wasn’t able to stop the offensive attack of Summit in the first game and it seemed like the team wanted to show everyone why that shouldn’t define them.
The Eagles proved this by winning the turnover battle early after forcing the Cougars into an interception. This would result in a touchdown, making it 14-0 with 9:10 left in the first quarter.
Jaxson Campbell and Calvin Wilson were two constants for the Eagles Friday night as the duo found each other three times in the end zone. The first of three touchdowns by the pair would be scored on a fade route, increasing the Eagle lead to 21-0 in the second quarter.
Campbell ended throwing for 195 yards passing with four touchdowns and rushing for 67 yards on four carries. Wilson snagged four receptions for 110 yards with three scores.
“I thought a lot of kids played well," said Independence coach Scott Blade. “I thought the offensive line gave us time on a lot of those throws. We spread it around pretty good tonight, and that was a good sign for the offense.”
After a short drive by Centennial and a punt it was Independence ball once again. Wilson found the endzone again on a slant from the goal line, making it 28-0 with 3:17 left in the half.
Centennial eventually got things to go its way after a risky throw from Campbell lead to an interception recovered by the Cougars in Eagle territory. Sadly for Centennial, the Cougars were sacked which forced them to run out the clock and go into halftime down 28-0.
Independence scored one more time in this game once again thanks to the hands of Wilson on the go route for his third and final score of the game.
After Independence put up 35 unanswered points on the board, Centennial responded with a nice run on a sweep play from running back Joshua Forsee for a touchdown. This touchdown made it 35-7 with 6:11 left to play.
Forsee was a bright spot for the Cougars with 11 carries and 62 yards rushing.
The Cougars scored one more time before the end of the game on a quarterback keeper from Cannon Plowman as they would lose 35-14 to the Eagles. The Cougars have yet to get a win this season, getting to an 0-3 start while Independence snagged their first win of the year and improve to 1-1.
Independence will travel to Blackman next for a non-conference matchup. Centennial will be at home against Siegel for a non-conference game as well.
