A pair of second quarter touchdown runs by Independence running back Tre’ Hartwell made all the difference as the Eagle defense pitched a 13-0 shutout at Page on Friday.
“Page is a good football team, I have a lot of respect for Coach (Charles) Rathbone and their team,” Independence coach Scott Stidham said. “Page was four-wide in the first half, and they then they came out second half in their heavy package. Our guys made some big stops.
"Really proud of our defense, and we did some good things offensively, just didn’t finish some drives tonight. (Sapone) made some plays. He is just a winner, and he is willing to do whatever it takes for this team. Tre’ came up big, and we battled tonight.”
Hartwell finished with 88 yards on 18 carries while the Eagle defense held Page to 206 yards offensively with most of that coming in the ground as running back Ethan Cunningham racked up 96 yards on 22 carries.
Independence (5-4) had another impressive night from quarterback Brooks Sapone who was thrust into the quarterback role due to injury a few weeks ago. Sapone passed for 133 yards on 12-of-20 passing for the Eagles.
“I always feel good after a win, and this was a great win. Our defense really stepped up,” Sapone said. “We came into this game with a little bit of confidence, and we are starting to play better and the goal is just to get better each week. The defense stepped up and made big plays and made sure we had a chance to win even though we didn’t score many points.”
The Eagles found their stride in the second quarter as they took the first lead of the game when Hartwell scored on a 14-yard run with 8:13 remaining in the second quarter. The run capped off an impressive 86-yard drive.
Page would then fumble on the ensuing kickoff return to set up the Eagles with a short field. Independence wasted little time in capitalizing with another Hartwell touchdown run moments later to take a 13-0 lead. They protected the lead with more impressive defensive play and pitched a first half shutout, leading 13-0 at halftime.
It was mental mistakes like the untimely fumble that frustrated the Patriots on Friday.
“Our defense played great, and one of those touchdowns was on us. We muff an easy kick and give them the ball at the 45-yard line, you can’t blame the defense for that ,” Page coach Charles Rathbone said. “Defense played well. Offense didn’t, special teams didn’t. We just have to get better.”
Still, the Patriots (7-2) had a chance in the fourth quarter to make a go of it, but the Eagle defense forced its third turnover of the game with under a minute to play when Luke McNeily picked off a Colin Hurd pass deep in Eagle territory and returned it 35 yards, allowing Independence to kneel out the win.
