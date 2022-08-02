Independence tight end Ty Lockwood has opted to join the Crimson Tide over the Buckeyes.
Tuesday, Lockwood shared that he will choose to attend the University of Alabama after graduation after committing to Ohio State roughly a year ago.
The four-star prospect says that the decision did not come lightly to change schools.
"I take commitment and loyalty very seriously, but it's the right choice I needed to make for my future and my family," Lockwood said in a statement.
"With that being said, I'm flipping my commitment to the University of Alabama. I look forward to what the future brings and how I can develop as a player and person under Coach [Nick] Saban and Coach [Joe] Cox. Roll Tide!"
Lockwood is set to graduate next spring and join Alabama next fall.
The 6'5," 225 lb. Thompson's Station native is the second-rated prospect in the state of Tennessee, per 247Sports, in his class, and ninth-rated overall tight end in the nation.
