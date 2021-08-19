Junior Independence tight end Ty Lockwood is ready to call himself a Buckeye.
The four-star prospect will join Ohio State after he graduates in 2023, with his commitment official Thursday per an announcement from his Twitter page. He's the college's first commitment for 2023.
Lockwood mentioned Ohio State's ability to send tight ends to the NFL as a big part of his decision to 247Sports.
“Their development of the tight end is great,” Lockwood said to the site. “The past six tight ends there went to the league and Jeremy Ruckert is next. The coaching staff is great, strength staff is great, I like the layout of the practice and everything fed into it.
“I’ve been talking to my dad a lot and talking to a lot of coaches. I kind of already figured out that’s the spot I want to be. Once I figured that out, why am I waiting? As soon as I get it done, I can get it done, might as well get it done. I took to visits to Ohio State and loved it both times. The coaches love me and ultimately they made it an easy decision. I chose them early, it’s the place I wanted to be. They made it pretty easy, they showed a lot of interest, I have a spot, I know where I’m going and I decided to pull the trigger on it.”
Current Buckeye tight ends in the NFL include Nick Vannett, Jake Hausmann, Luke Farrell and Marcus Baugh.
Lockwood mentioned to 247 that Ohio State coach Ryan Day and offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson helped make the decision easy.
“The coaches showed a lot of attention towards me and made it a point I was a big priority in this 2023 class and in this cycle both talks with Coach Day went phenomenally well,” Lockwood said. “He’s a great coach, Out of the coaches I talked to, he’s my favorite one and he’s the dude I want to play for. He has good core values and has a little fun with it.
“Me and Coach Wilson and my father went through a film session for an hour and a half. I realized he knows what he’s doing and this coaching staff has a great bond. They all know each other well and know their kids. I’d say the main part in Coach Wilson’s office, going through film and showing me what I’d be doing if I came and it’s a lot of similar stuff to what I do at my high school. It’s a perfect fit for me academically, culture wise and football.”
The 6'5," 225 lb. tight end narrowed down his list to Ohio State, Florida State, Penn State and South Carolina, choosing the Columbus, Ohio, school.
Franklin alum Mitch Rossi is a tight end with the Buckeyes now in his fifth year of eligibility. Ensworth alum and safety Andre Turrentine and MBA alum and tight end Zak Herbstreit are also Ohio, with the Buckeyes.
Lockwood is the third-best player in the Class of 2023 for Tennessee per 247Sports, and the eighth-best tight end in the nation.
He hauled in 606 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games last year for his sophomore campaign.
Independence opens the year with CPA Friday.
